Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 773,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,321.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

