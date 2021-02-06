Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $481.95

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $481.95 and traded as high as $552.00. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 33,722 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £424.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 537.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 481.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

