Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $93.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the highest is $94.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $69.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $351.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $352.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $460.81 million, with estimates ranging from $430.97 million to $488.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $222.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.94.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.