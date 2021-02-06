Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ricoh alerts:

RICOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $8.18 on Friday. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ricoh (RICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.