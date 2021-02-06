Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -189.86 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,260 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $104,239.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.