Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of DDS opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

