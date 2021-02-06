Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.45 Million in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of LL stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

