Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

