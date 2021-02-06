Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,634 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

