Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Underperform”

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Roche by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

