Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Underperform”

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.