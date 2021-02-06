ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $369,778.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.25 or 0.00591060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.