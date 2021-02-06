Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $307.38

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $307.38 and traded as high as $338.20. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $336.20, with a volume of 942,914 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 272.86 ($3.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

