Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 198.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

