RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $23.59 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $84,588.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $41,272.09 or 1.01721133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003152 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 572 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

