Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) (CVE:RPM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) (CVE:RPM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.10. Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06.

About Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) (CVE:RPM)

Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.