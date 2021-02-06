S.A. Mason LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

