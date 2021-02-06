S.A. Mason LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

