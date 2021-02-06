Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.96

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.96 and traded as high as $43.85. Sands China shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 47,603 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

