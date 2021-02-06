Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sanne Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Shares of Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 563 ($7.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £829.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 585.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.54. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 740.50 ($9.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

