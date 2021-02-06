Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

