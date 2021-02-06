Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Schneider National by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $6,270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

