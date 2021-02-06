Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $20.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.77. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.42.

Shares of LAD opened at $369.25 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $372.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.84 and a 200 day moving average of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

