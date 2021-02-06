Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 111.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Semtech stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. Insiders have sold 153,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,178 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.