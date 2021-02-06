Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE ST opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

