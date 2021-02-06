Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 25.4% Higher This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

