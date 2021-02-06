Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,662 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

