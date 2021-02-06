Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Rises By 12.1%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.