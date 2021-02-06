Siebert Williams Shank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Siebert Williams Shank reissued their hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $358.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $7,783,132.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

