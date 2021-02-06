SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

