SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SILV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
