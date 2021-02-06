SINOVATE Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (SIN)

SINOVATE (CURRENCY:SIN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One SINOVATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SINOVATE has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $244,741.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SINOVATE has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SINOVATE Profile

SINOVATE uses the hashing algorithm. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. SINOVATE’s official website is suqa.org . The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling SINOVATE

