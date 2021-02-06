SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

SKYW stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 720,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

