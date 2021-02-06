Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

