Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $492.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.26 and a 200-day moving average of $457.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

