Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

