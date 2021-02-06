Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 459 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

