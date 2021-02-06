SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has an average rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

