Status (SNT) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Status has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $209.61 million and approximately $65.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

