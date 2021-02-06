Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.94

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $13.89. Steel Partners shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 8,951 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 70,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $779,722.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $777,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 31,787 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,203,137.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 274,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,694 and sold 109,690 shares valued at $4,146,678. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

