Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $13.89. Steel Partners shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 8,951 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $344.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 70,182 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $779,722.02. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $777,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $414,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,520 shares of company stock worth $2,749,694 and have sold 109,690 shares worth $4,146,678. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

