Stellar One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.78 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00176515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00076077 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00243400 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,517 coins and its circulating supply is 22,324,934,396 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

