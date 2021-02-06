Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 0.7%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €142.40 ($167.53) and last traded at €139.80 ($164.47). 27,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €138.80 ($163.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Stratec alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.