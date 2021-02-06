Strs Ohio Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $310.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.23. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.77.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

