Strs Ohio Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $58.69 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -110.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

