Strs Ohio Increases Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

