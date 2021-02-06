Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

