Strs Ohio Purchases 8,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

