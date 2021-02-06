Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

