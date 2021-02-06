SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 380,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 239,979 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

