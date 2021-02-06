Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $130.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.