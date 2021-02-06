Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYNA. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

